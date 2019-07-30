See All Cardiologists in Hendersonville, TN
Dr. Disha Awasthi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Disha Awasthi, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Disha Awasthi, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.

Dr. Awasthi works at Tennessee Comprehensive Lung & Sleep Center in Hendersonville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Respiratory Failure and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Comprehensive Lung & Sleep Center
    102 Wessington Pl Ste A, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7365

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pneumonia
Respiratory Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pneumonia
Respiratory Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Awasthi?

    Jul 30, 2019
    I love Dr.Awasthi. She is very personable and easy to talk with and ver knowledgeable. She made me feel safe and she knew what was going on.
    Carolyn in Hendersonville, TN — Jul 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Disha Awasthi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Disha Awasthi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Awasthi to family and friends

    Dr. Awasthi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Awasthi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Disha Awasthi, MD.

    About Dr. Disha Awasthi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003113200
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Government Medical College
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Government Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Disha Awasthi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awasthi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Awasthi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Awasthi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Awasthi works at Tennessee Comprehensive Lung & Sleep Center in Hendersonville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Awasthi’s profile.

    Dr. Awasthi has seen patients for Pneumonia, Respiratory Failure and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awasthi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Awasthi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awasthi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awasthi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awasthi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Disha Awasthi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.