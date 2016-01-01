Dr. Sacks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Disa Sacks, MD
Overview
Dr. Disa Sacks, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sacks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robert E. Barden MD PA1282 US Highway 1 Ste 4, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 632-4800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sacks?
About Dr. Disa Sacks, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1184736720
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sacks accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sacks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sacks works at
Dr. Sacks has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sacks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sacks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sacks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.