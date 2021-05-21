Overview

Dr. Dirk Sypherd, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital and Providence Holy Family Hospital.



Dr. Sypherd works at Rockwood Clinic in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.