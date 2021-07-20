See All Dermatopathologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Dirk Suringa, MD

Dermatopathology
4.5 (14)
58 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dirk Suringa, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Med U Leiden.

Dr. Suringa works at Greater Dermatology Clinic in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dirk W R Suringa MD
    508 S Habana Ave Ste 150, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 350-0200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 20, 2021
    Dr Suringa is an EXCELLENT Professional and even a BETTER Person. Knowledgeable, very courteous, will take care of his patients, will listen, and explain everything that's needed to. My son recommended me Dr Siringa. Will recommend Dr Suringa for as long as I live. A Doctor, and a GENTLEMAN!!!
    vincenzo casini — Jul 20, 2021
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Suringa to family and friends

    Dr. Suringa's Office & Staff

    Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    Staff friendliness and courteousness
    Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Suringa

    Level of trust in provider's decisions
    How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    How well provider listens and answers questions
    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Dirk Suringa, MD

    • Dermatopathology
    Years of Experience
    • 58 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1275565665
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U South Fla
    Residency
    • University of Miami Hospital
    Internship
    • U Leiden
    Medical Education
    • Med U Leiden
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
