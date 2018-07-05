Dr. Dirk Skinner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dirk Skinner, MD
Overview
Dr. Dirk Skinner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Dr. Skinner works at
Locations
Dirk E Skinner MD1138 E Chestnut Ave Ste 7B, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 691-8383
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Skinner. He is the absolute best in all of South Jersey. He is everything one could want in a doctor. He is funny, kind, personable and very intelligent. He and his staff always makes me and my family feel very comfortable. Wait times have always been less than 5 minutes. I work in the healthcare field, and I have worked with many doctors in South Jersey. I am qualified to say that Dr. Skinner is one of the absolute best in our area and I do so without hesitation.
About Dr. Dirk Skinner, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1265530091
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skinner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skinner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skinner works at
Dr. Skinner has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skinner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Skinner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skinner.
