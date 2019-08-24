Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dirk Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Dirk Rodriguez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
Neurological Surgeons of Dallas7515 Greenville Ave Ste 1030, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 373-4751
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had bariatric sx performed by Dr. Dirk around ten years ago. He was fantastic all through and through. To this day I still maintain by max lost weight. Hi Dr. Dirk!
About Dr. Dirk Rodriguez, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, German
- 1336107614
Education & Certifications
- Hope Heart Institute
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Ponce School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks German.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
