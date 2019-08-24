See All General Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Dirk Rodriguez, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (20)
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dirk Rodriguez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine.

Dr. Rodriguez works at NEUROLOGICAL SURGEONS OF DALLAS in Dallas, TX.

Locations

    Neurological Surgeons of Dallas
    Neurological Surgeons of Dallas
7515 Greenville Ave Ste 1030, Dallas, TX 75231
(214) 373-4751

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia

Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 24, 2019
    I had bariatric sx performed by Dr. Dirk around ten years ago. He was fantastic all through and through. To this day I still maintain by max lost weight. Hi Dr. Dirk!
    Jackie Inserni — Aug 24, 2019
    About Dr. Dirk Rodriguez, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1336107614
    Education & Certifications

    Hope Heart Institute
    Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center
    Mt Sinai Hospital
    Ponce School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez works at NEUROLOGICAL SURGEONS OF DALLAS in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rodriguez’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

