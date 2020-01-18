Dr. Dirk Nuenninghoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nuenninghoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dirk Nuenninghoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Dirk Nuenninghoff, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Madison, WI. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital, Prairie Ridge Health, Reedsburg Area Medical Center, Ssm Health Saint Clare Hospital Baraboo, Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Janesville and Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison.
Dr. Nuenninghoff works at
Locations
-
1
Alliance Healthcare Services Inc.1211 Fish Hatchery Rd, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 252-8000
-
2
Dean Clinic East1821 S Stoughton Rd, Madison, WI 53716 Directions (608) 260-6000
-
3
Ssm Health Dean Medical Group - N. High Point Road Madison752 N High Point Rd, Madison, WI 53717 Directions (608) 824-4470
-
4
Ssm Health Dean Medical Group -portage2825 Hunters Trl, Portage, WI 53901 Directions (608) 742-1063
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital
- Prairie Ridge Health
- Reedsburg Area Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Clare Hospital Baraboo
- Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Janesville
- Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nuenninghoff?
Very pleasant, took time to be sure everything was explained and then gave a simple synopsis at the end of the visit. Sent very clear follow up note in MyChart promptly. Joyful smile, good energy
About Dr. Dirk Nuenninghoff, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1538109053
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nuenninghoff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nuenninghoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nuenninghoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nuenninghoff works at
Dr. Nuenninghoff has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nuenninghoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nuenninghoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nuenninghoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nuenninghoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nuenninghoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.