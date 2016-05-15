Overview

Dr. Dirk Kiner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Kiner works at Erlanger Orthopaedics in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open and Pelvic Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.