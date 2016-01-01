Overview

Dr. Dirk Juschka, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adams County Regional Medical Center, Adena Fayette Medical Center, Adena Pike Medical Center, Adena Regional Medical Center, Avita Ontario, Highland District Hospital, Holzer Medical Center, Holzer Medical Center - Jackson, Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and Ohiohealth O'Bleness Hospital.



Dr. Juschka works at Promedica Skilled Nursing & Rehab Chillicothe in Chillicothe, OH with other offices in Sabina, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.