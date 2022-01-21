Dr. Dirk Diefendorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diefendorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dirk Diefendorf, MD
Overview
Dr. Dirk Diefendorf, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Diefendorf works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Foot and Ankle Care Inc.101 S San Mateo Dr Ste 212, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 347-0517
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diefendorf?
Dr. Diefendorf was the on call physician when I presented to the ER with a broken hip last summer. He was vey upbeat and friendly and really put me at ease in a tense situation, knowing exactly when and how to distract me from the enormous needle coming my way from the ER nurse. He fully explained to me the particulars of my injury and what to expect from surgery and recovery. His superb surgical skills and caring treatment mesh extremely well with my optimistic outlook and amazing healing powers. I followed his instructions to the letter for my recovery and I’m very happy to report that I’m back to 100%.
About Dr. Dirk Diefendorf, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467559443
Education & Certifications
- The Southern California Orthopedic Institute
- University Of Southern California
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- UCLA
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diefendorf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diefendorf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diefendorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diefendorf works at
Dr. Diefendorf speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Diefendorf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diefendorf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diefendorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diefendorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.