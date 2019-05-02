Overview

Dr. Dirk Davidson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from 882 TRAINING GROUP and is affiliated with Big South Fork Medical Center, Cumberland Medical Center and Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge.



Dr. Davidson works at Tennessee Plateau Oncology in Crossville, TN with other offices in Huntsville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.