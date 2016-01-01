See All Nephrologists in Tuscaloosa, AL
Dr. Dirk Berry, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center, Fayette Medical Center and Whitfield Regional Hospital.

Dr. Berry works at Tuscaloosa Nephrology Assocs in Tuscaloosa, AL with other offices in Northport, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Nausea and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tuscaloosa Nephrology Associates
    Tuscaloosa Nephrology Associates
1850 McFarland Blvd N, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 (205) 556-5541
    Northport Dialysis
    Northport Dialysis
2401 Hospital Dr, Northport, AL 35476 (205) 339-8882
    Tuscaloosa University Dialysis
    Tuscaloosa University Dialysis
220 15th St, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 (205) 345-6004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dch Regional Medical Center
  • Fayette Medical Center
  • Whitfield Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    About Dr. Dirk Berry, MD

    Nephrology
    35 years of experience
    English
    1831282938
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Nephrology
