Dr. Dirk Asherman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dirk Asherman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mid Coast Hospital and Northern Light Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Asherman works at
OA Centers for Orthopaedics33 Sewall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 828-2100
Northern Light Mercy Hospital144 State St, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 828-2100
OA Centers for Orthopedics10 Forest Falls Dr, Yarmouth, ME 04096 Directions (207) 828-2100
Orthopaedic Associates Portland4 Commons Ave, Windham, ME 04062 Directions (207) 828-2100
- Mid Coast Hospital
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
Perhaps too soon to be writing a review because I'm only 6 days out of surgery but my experience with OA and Dr. Asherman was top notch. This is my 2nd ankle surgery and this experience was so much better than the previous at a different facility. The entire process from soup to nuts thus far has been amazing. My surgery was 7 days after my consult and the office staff, PA, pre- op, post -op and surgical experience was so great. Dr. Asherman and his staff are so nice. I had no waiting, great service, polite, kind, and caring and everyone told me exactly what was happening. I have no doubt my follow ups and PT will be similar. Thank you for finally having a pleasant experience.
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
- 1427057611
- University Tex Med Br
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
