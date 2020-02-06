See All Rheumatologists in Portland, ME
Dr. Dirk Asherman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Dirk Asherman, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Dirk Asherman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mid Coast Hospital and Northern Light Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Asherman works at Spectrum Orthopaedics in Portland, ME with other offices in Yarmouth, ME and Windham, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    OA Centers for Orthopaedics
    33 Sewall St, Portland, ME 04102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 828-2100
  2. 2
    Northern Light Mercy Hospital
    144 State St, Portland, ME 04101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 828-2100
  3. 3
    OA Centers for Orthopedics
    10 Forest Falls Dr, Yarmouth, ME 04096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 828-2100
  4. 4
    Orthopaedic Associates Portland
    4 Commons Ave, Windham, ME 04062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 828-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mid Coast Hospital
  • Northern Light Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis
Achilles Tendinitis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Asherman?

    Feb 06, 2020
    Perhaps too soon to be writing a review because I'm only 6 days out of surgery but my experience with OA and Dr. Asherman was top notch. This is my 2nd ankle surgery and this experience was so much better than the previous at a different facility. The entire process from soup to nuts thus far has been amazing. My surgery was 7 days after my consult and the office staff, PA, pre- op, post -op and surgical experience was so great. Dr. Asherman and his staff are so nice. I had no waiting, great service, polite, kind, and caring and everyone told me exactly what was happening. I have no doubt my follow ups and PT will be similar. Thank you for finally having a pleasant experience.
    Diane J. — Feb 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dirk Asherman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dirk Asherman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Asherman to family and friends

    Dr. Asherman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Asherman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dirk Asherman, MD.

    About Dr. Dirk Asherman, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427057611
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tex Med Br
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dirk Asherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Asherman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asherman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Asherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asherman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dirk Asherman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.