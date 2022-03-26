Dr. Diren Arsoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arsoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diren Arsoy, MD
Overview
Dr. Diren Arsoy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Harrison, NY. They graduated from TOKYO CHARITY ASSOCIATE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Arsoy works at
Locations
-
1
Rothman Orthopaedics450 Mamaroneck Ave Ste 200, Harrison, NY 10528 Directions (800) 767-9532
-
2
Rothman Orthopaedics - Manhattan (Madison Avenue)645 Madison Ave # 6, New York, NY 10022 Directions (800) 767-9532
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arsoy?
I have had 2 hip replacements..Dr Arsoy is Absolutely amazing at what he does.. God has blessed his hands . I could not walk for over year.. He performed both surgery's a year a part and I am walking, working out.. No limp as if nothing ever happened!! His bed side manner is amazing, so compassionate..Dr Arsoy Thank you
About Dr. Diren Arsoy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1568773463
Education & Certifications
- TOKYO CHARITY ASSOCIATE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arsoy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arsoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arsoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arsoy works at
Dr. Arsoy has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arsoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Arsoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arsoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arsoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arsoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.