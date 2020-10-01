Dr. Dipti Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dipti Shah, MD
Dr. Dipti Shah, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Arthritis Consultants PC15134 Levan Rd Ste 34, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 779-2126
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Shah has been kind, caring and very professional.
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
