Dr. Dipti Sagar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dipti Sagar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MAGADH UNIVERSITY / NALANDA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Ventura County Medical Center300 Hillmont Ave, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (818) 652-6222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Magnolia speciality clinic2220 E Gonzales Rd, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 981-5151Tuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
West Ventura clinic133 W Santa Clara St, Ventura, CA 93001 Directions (805) 641-5600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
I suffer from a chronic bowel condition and have been to several doctors over the years. Dr. Sagar however was different than others as she spend time in understanding my condition and answer all questions. She is very patient and makes you feel really special. She took time to go over various treatment options and help me choice the right medication. Under her care my symptoms are well controlled for 6 months. I trust her and will not go to anyone else.
About Dr. Dipti Sagar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MAGADH UNIVERSITY / NALANDA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sagar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sagar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sagar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sagar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.