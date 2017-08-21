Dr. Patil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dipti Patil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dipti Patil, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Mumbai/ Topiwala National Medical College And Nair Hospital and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Dr. Patil works at
Locations
-
1
Healthcare America3501 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (941) 752-2700
-
2
HealthCare America Medical Group - Ellenton4015 Us Highway 301 N, Ellenton, FL 34222 Directions (941) 722-7222
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciated the care I received while a patient of Dr. patil. She was very courteous And always took time to explain health problems. I wish her the very best at her new Location.
About Dr. Dipti Patil, MD
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi
- 1548578560
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Mumbai/ Topiwala National Medical College And Nair Hospital
- Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
