Dr. Dipti Patil, MD

Family Medicine
5 (29)
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dipti Patil, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Mumbai/ Topiwala National Medical College And Nair Hospital and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.

Dr. Patil works at Healthcare America in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Ellenton, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Healthcare America
    3501 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton, FL 34210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 752-2700
    HealthCare America Medical Group - Ellenton
    4015 Us Highway 301 N, Ellenton, FL 34222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 722-7222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fall Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 21, 2017
    I appreciated the care I received while a patient of Dr. patil. She was very courteous And always took time to explain health problems. I wish her the very best at her new Location.
    About Dr. Dipti Patil, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi
    • 1548578560
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • University of Mumbai/ Topiwala National Medical College And Nair Hospital
    • Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patil accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Patil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patil speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Patil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

