Overview

Dr. Dipti Pancholy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Pancholy works at Temple Psychiatry in Wilkes Barre, PA with other offices in Scranton, PA and Jermyn, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.