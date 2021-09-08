Dr. Dipti Itchhaporia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Itchhaporia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dipti Itchhaporia, MD
Overview
Dr. Dipti Itchhaporia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Newport Coast Cardiology520 Superior Ave Ste 325, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 548-6634
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian1 Hoag Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-5588Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Itch is excellent, and she tells it like it is! I depend on her for a strong heart, and I also have to do my part...lose wt. I highly recommend her
About Dr. Dipti Itchhaporia, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1316990070
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Itchhaporia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Itchhaporia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Itchhaporia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Itchhaporia has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Itchhaporia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Itchhaporia speaks Hindi.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Itchhaporia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Itchhaporia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Itchhaporia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Itchhaporia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.