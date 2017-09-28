Dr. Dipti Gejji, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gejji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dipti Gejji, DDS
Dr. Dipti Gejji, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Alexandria, VA.
Neibauer Dental Care8626 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22309 Directions (703) 988-7128
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Dominion Insurance
- Florida Combined Life
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
My experience was amazing !!! . Dr Gejji is very professional, caring and gentle, all handled without pain and with excellent results. I am very grateful that she saved my tooth.!!! Clean environment and extremely nice and friendly staff.!
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1629416771
Dr. Gejji has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gejji accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gejji using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gejji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gejji. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gejji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gejji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gejji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.