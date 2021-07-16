Dr. Dipti Bavishi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bavishi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dipti Bavishi, MD
Dr. Dipti Bavishi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Calcutta Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Nilesh Bavishi, M.D.7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 544, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 541-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Dr Bavishi is very knowledgeable doctor and godsent person! She quickly diagnosed mine and my husband’s gastrointestinal issues and prescribed right procedures and medicine to treat them. Made dietary recommendations. Thank you so much for your service! Staff is very friendly! Its very convenient to do lab work at her office - excellent personal !!!
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1952348898
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine, Chicago
- Advocate Christ Hospital & Medical Center
- Christ Hospital & Medical Center
- Calcutta Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology and Integrative Medicine
Dr. Bavishi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bavishi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bavishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bavishi speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Bavishi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bavishi.
