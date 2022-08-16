Overview

Dr. Dipsu Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland and HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Patel works at Cardiovascular Specialists of Texas in Webster, TX with other offices in Texas City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.