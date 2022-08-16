Dr. Dipsu Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dipsu Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Dipsu Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland and HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Locations
Cardiovascular Specialists of Texas250 Blossom St Ste 280, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (832) 299-3902
Cardiovascular Specialists of Texas6807 Emmett F Lowry Expy Ste 108, Texas City, TX 77591 Directions (409) 228-1172Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to talk to, explains things in detail and to my level and very detailed. Staff is great!!
About Dr. Dipsu Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1760624951
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- TEXAS HEART INSTITUTE
- George Washington University Washington Dc
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
