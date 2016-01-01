Overview

Dr. Dipika Patel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at COOKIL-JOHN H STROGER JR HOSP OF in Chicago, IL with other offices in Crystal Lake, IL and Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.