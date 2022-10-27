Dr. Dipika Ambani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ambani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dipika Ambani, MD
Overview
Dr. Dipika Ambani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine
Locations
Sebastian Faro7400 Fannin St Ste 840, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 272-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr Ambani! She is amazing
About Dr. Dipika Ambani, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1306957923
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ambani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ambani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ambani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ambani has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ambani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ambani speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.
129 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambani.
