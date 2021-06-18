Dr. Dipesh Banker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dipesh Banker, MD
Overview
Dr. Dipesh Banker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Banker works at
Locations
Digestive Associates5440 W Sahara Ave Ste 302, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 970-6774
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Banker?
Doctor Banker really changed my life. I was traveling to California and staying in the hospital two weeks every couple months not able to even drink water. I have achalasia dysplasia and now I haven’t needed a feeding tube and haven’t stopped eating for a couple years now. I thank his team and all the Nurses and everyone that does the little things, but most of all Doctor Banker for never giving up on me when many Doctors have passed me to the next Doctor he is always there with a smile.
About Dr. Dipesh Banker, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1891896908
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
- Ross University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Banker has seen patients for Duodenal Ulcer, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Banker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.