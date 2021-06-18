Overview

Dr. Dipesh Banker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Banker works at Digestive Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Ulcer, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.