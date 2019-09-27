Overview

Dr. Dipen Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CHRISTIAN ALBRECHTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.



Dr. Shah works at Illiana Internal Medicine in Terre Haute, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.