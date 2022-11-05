Dr. Dipen Parekh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parekh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dipen Parekh, MD
Overview
Dr. Dipen Parekh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from University Of Poona and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.
Locations
Locations
1
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
2
UHealth at The Professional Arts Center1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6732Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday6:00am - 5:30pmFriday6:00am - 5:30pmSaturday6:00am - 5:30pmSunday6:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parekh saved my life! I was diagnosed with an aggressive and rare cancerous kidney mass, and its location would have warranted a complete nephrectomy. Dr. Parekh was able to do a partial robotic nephrectomy sparing my kidney and removing cancer entirely. Even other doctors in the field have expressed their admiration for what Dr. Parekh was able to do in my situation. Dr. Parekh's nurses and staff were caring and patient, showing genuine care when answering my numerous questions. We are truly blessed to have Dr. Parekh in Miami.
About Dr. Dipen Parekh, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Vanderbilt University
- Vanderbilt U MC
- University Of Poona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parekh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parekh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parekh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parekh has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parekh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Parekh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parekh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parekh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parekh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.