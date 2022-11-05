Overview

Dr. Dipen Parekh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from University Of Poona and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Parekh works at Lennar Foundation Medical Center in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.