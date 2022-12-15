Dr. Dipan Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dipan Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dipan Patel, MD is a Registered Nurse in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine.
Locations
Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Clifton1117 US Highway 46 Ste 301, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (862) 370-2882
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel has always listened to my concerns with kindness and understanding. He takes time to answer my questions and offer solutions. In addition the office staff are wonderful,kind people who always has a smile or offers words of encouragement when needed. I have known Ashmita and Elizabeth for a number of years and they have always been kind and cheerful. I especially appreciate how encouraging they are when I am having a painful day.
About Dr. Dipan Patel, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 11 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
