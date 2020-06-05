See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Dipal Shah, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (19)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Dipal Shah, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Community Healthcare Medical Group Claimed
    1016 W Rand Rd # 102, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 342-8220
  2. 2
    Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks
    1051 W Rand Rd Ste 210, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 725-8401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 05, 2020
    I don't understand the negative reviews relative to Dr. Shah. I have been a patient of hers for approximately five years and have never had any issues, especially like the ones noted in the negative reviews. For twenty years I saw an endocrinologist from Northwestern Hospital in Chicago who could not determine if I had Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. After my first visit, she knew of a test that could make that determination. She continually works with me to improve my A1c and my overall health. I have never felt rushed and she always follows up. I find her to be an excellent physician and referred others to her practice.
    — Jun 05, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Dipal Shah, DO
    About Dr. Dipal Shah, DO

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1235386160
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah works at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

