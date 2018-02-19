Overview

Dr. Dipakkumar Upadhyaya, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Highlands Hospital.



Dr. Upadhyaya works at Dipakkumar M Upadhyaya MD in Sebring, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.