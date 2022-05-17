See All Neurologists in Annandale, NJ
Dr. Dipakkumar Pandya, MD

Neurology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dipakkumar Pandya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Annandale, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.

Dr. Pandya works at Hunterdon Neurology in Annandale, NJ with other offices in Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hunterdon Neurology PA
    1322 State Route 31 N Ste 2, Annandale, NJ 08801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 894-7222
    Kessler Rehab. Center
    194 State Route 31, Flemington, NJ 08822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 782-0600
    Hunterdon Orthopaedic Institute
    8100 Wescott Dr Ste 101, Flemington, NJ 08822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 782-0600

Hospital Affiliations
  • Hunterdon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Vertigo

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    May 17, 2022
    I have been going to Dr. Pandya for almost two years. He has been treating me for my migraines. The first visit with him I told him the issues I was having with my Dr in TX, since I just moved to NJ, and the trouble I was having trying to get my medications refills renewed. I had missed my monthly shot and was starting to have migraine issues. He immediately went and got me the shot and gave it to me in the office. He refilled my prescription for the next year and made a follow-up appointment to see how I was doing six months later. The only issue I have had was a long wait time, but it is better than having my migraines. He is a little hard to understand but he does try to explain everything so I wouldn't have any issues or concerns. He is very thoughtful and wants to make sure you are okay before leaving his office.
    Roy P. of Stockton, NJ — May 17, 2022
    About Dr. Dipakkumar Pandya, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Afrikaans
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy and Neurology
