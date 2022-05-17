Dr. Dipakkumar Pandya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dipakkumar Pandya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Annandale, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Hunterdon Neurology PA1322 State Route 31 N Ste 2, Annandale, NJ 08801 Directions (908) 894-7222
Kessler Rehab. Center194 State Route 31, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 782-0600
Hunterdon Orthopaedic Institute8100 Wescott Dr Ste 101, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 782-0600
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I have been going to Dr. Pandya for almost two years. He has been treating me for my migraines. The first visit with him I told him the issues I was having with my Dr in TX, since I just moved to NJ, and the trouble I was having trying to get my medications refills renewed. I had missed my monthly shot and was starting to have migraine issues. He immediately went and got me the shot and gave it to me in the office. He refilled my prescription for the next year and made a follow-up appointment to see how I was doing six months later. The only issue I have had was a long wait time, but it is better than having my migraines. He is a little hard to understand but he does try to explain everything so I wouldn't have any issues or concerns. He is very thoughtful and wants to make sure you are okay before leaving his office.
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Pandya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandya has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pandya speaks Afrikaans.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.