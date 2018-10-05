Dr. Dipak Jana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dipak Jana, MD
Overview
Dr. Dipak Jana, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Boston VA Med Ctr
Dr. Jana works at
Locations
Phoenix3805 E Bell Rd Ste 3100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (623) 876-8816
Advanced Cardiac & Vascular Clinic6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 270 Bldg A, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (480) 765-2800
CVC Thunderbird Office5422 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 8, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 867-8644
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and myself have been seeing Dr. Jana for years now and feel he is the greatest doctor. He takes the time to explain things and truley listens to our hearts. He picks up on the smallest of things. He is just a great doctor.
About Dr. Dipak Jana, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1629270731
Education & Certifications
- Boston VA Med Ctr
- Victoria Genl Hosp
- MetroWest Medical Center Framingham Union Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
