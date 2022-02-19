Overview

Dr. Dionne Gallagher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine.



Dr. Gallagher works at Bellegrove Obsterics/Gynecology in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.