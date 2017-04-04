Overview

Dr. Dionisio Yorro Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Yorro Jr works at SEE & SEE MDS in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Zion, IL and Waukegan, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.