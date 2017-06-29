Overview

Dr. Dionisio Dabu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and PIH Health Downey Hospital.



Dr. Dabu works at PIH Health in Downey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.