Overview

Dr. Dionicio Alvarez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Alvarez works at Kidney Consultants Of El Paso in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.