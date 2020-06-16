Dr. Dione Super, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Super is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dione Super, MD
Dr. Dione Super, MD is a Dermatologist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Super Dermatology, Conyers, GA343 Salem Gate Dr SE Ste 100, Conyers, GA 30013 Directions (770) 285-3533Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
- Piedmont Hospital
Dr Super is an angel. Checks you out from head to toe. Listens to your concerns. She has a grand smile that will melt your heart. She treats my whole family and we all think she is number 1. I was cautious of a former dermatologist I had gone to but Dr Super has taken such good care of me. I would highly recommend her because she is truly the best. You are treated as if you are her only patient. Her staff is top notch as well. God bless you all. We love you ??
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- University Of Georgia
Dr. Super has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Super accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Super has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Super has seen patients for Dry Skin, Itchy Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Super on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Super. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Super.
