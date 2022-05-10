Dr. Dion Dulay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dulay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dion Dulay, MD
Dr. Dion Dulay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville.
Dion J Dulay MD PC5200 Washington Ave Ste 3000, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
My experience is that he was very knowledgeable in his field explain to me about my cataracts, the second year he performed surgery on my right eye and did an excellent job. I would recommend him.
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- U Calif
- Case Western Reserve University
- University of California School of Medicine - Irvine
Dr. Dulay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dulay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dulay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dulay has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dulay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dulay speaks Portuguese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dulay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dulay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dulay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dulay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.