Overview

Dr. Dion Chavis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.



Dr. Chavis works at Community Radiation Oncology in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Bedsores and Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.