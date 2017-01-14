Dr. Nodit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinu Nodit, MD
Overview
Dr. Dinu Nodit, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.
Locations
Sibyl Wray MD Neurology PC2060 Lakeside Centre Way, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 622-6545
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nodit is very knowledgeable and kind. He has helped me tremendously with my medical problems.
About Dr. Dinu Nodit, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1801848205
Education & Certifications
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nodit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nodit has seen patients for Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nodit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nodit. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nodit.
