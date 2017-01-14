Overview

Dr. Dinu Nodit, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Nodit works at Hope Neurology in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.