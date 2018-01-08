Overview

Dr. Dino Klisovic, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Zagreb and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center, Genesis Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Klisovic works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Chorioretinitis and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.