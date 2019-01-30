Overview

Dr. Dino Kanelos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Kanelos works at Carolina Family Healthcare in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.