Dr. Dino Ferrante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dino Ferrante, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dino Ferrante, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Crestwood Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Dr. Ferrante works at
Locations
-
1
The Center For Colon & Digestive Disease8263 Madison Blvd Ste E, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 533-6488
-
2
The Colon and Digestive Disease Center P C.119 Longwood Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-6488
-
3
Center Colon/Digestive Disease460 Lanier Rd Ste 201, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 519-2890
-
4
MD Solutions2007 GALLATIN ST SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-6488
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferrante?
Dr. Ferrante’s bedside manner is superior, while meeting with him he will put you at ease, listen to you and clearly explain your issues and treatment options. He is very caring and demonstrates the love he has for his profession as a healer.
About Dr. Dino Ferrante, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1104815471
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferrante has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferrante accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferrante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferrante works at
Dr. Ferrante has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferrante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrante. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrante.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.