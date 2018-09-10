See All Plastic Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Dino Elyassnia, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Dino Elyassnia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center - California Campus, Contra Costa Regional Medical Center, Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Elyassnia works at Marten Clinic of Plastic Surg in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marten Clinic of Plastic Surg
    450 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 677-9937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Pacific Medical Center - California Campus
  • Contra Costa Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 10, 2018
My surgery with Dr. Elyassnia was on 6/22/2017. I am beyond satisfied with the results. Dr. Elyassnia is a surgical artist. He is gifted in examining the patient and suggesting what will work best to achieve the optimal results; he is both honest and realistic in his evaluation. I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Elyassnia, his office or staff. His nurse, Helen is always available. My nurse, Lynda, outstanding. I had a Face & Neck Lift; Upper Lip Lift; Laser Resurfacing; Fat Inject
About Dr. Dino Elyassnia, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1316070048
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Nyeei Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship
Internship
  • UCSF
Medical Education
  • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Undergraduate School
  • UCSD
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dino Elyassnia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elyassnia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Elyassnia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Elyassnia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Elyassnia works at Marten Clinic of Plastic Surg in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Elyassnia’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Elyassnia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elyassnia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elyassnia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elyassnia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

