Dr. Dino Delaurentis, DO
Dr. Dino Delaurentis, DO is an Urology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Tristar Northcrest Medical Center.
Locations
William M. Steely M.d. PC787 Weatherly Dr Ste 400, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (931) 291-9150
Clarksville Urology Center800 Weatherly Dr Ste 100L, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (931) 553-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Northcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
His staff is friendly, office i professional and clean, quick appointments and takes his time to answer all questions and never feel rushed
About Dr. Dino Delaurentis, DO
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1235143025
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
- Michigan State University
Dr. Delaurentis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delaurentis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delaurentis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delaurentis has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delaurentis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Delaurentis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delaurentis.
