Dr. Mario Del Pino, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in McAllen, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburg Medical Center|University Of Pittsburgh
Dr. Del Pino works at
South Texas Lap-Band110 E Savannah Ave, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 396-8844Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Absolutely stellar surgeon, with an excellent wound care? follow up assistant (Armando). All my concerns and questions were answered and at no point did I feel dismissed, rushed, or ignored. I would recommend Dr. Del Pino to my family and if I ever needed another procedure, he would be my surgeon. Not related to the surgeon at all, but if you are getting surgery, be sure to be your own advocate with your insurance and hospital of choice. It takes out any surprises that might be encountered.?
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1447226303
- University of Pittsburg Medical Center|University Of Pittsburgh
- Mercy Catholic Medical Center
- Mercy Catholic Medical Center|Mercy Fitzgerald Hosp/Mercy Catholic Med Ctr
- General Surgery
