Overview

Dr. Dino Deconcini, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Deconcini works at Comprehensive Urology Medcl Grp in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.