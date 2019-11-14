See All Urologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Dino Deconcini, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Dino Deconcini, MD

Urology
3.6 (47)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Dino Deconcini, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Deconcini works at Comprehensive Urology Medcl Grp in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Urology Medcl Grp
    8631 W 3rd St Ste 715E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 278-8330
  2. 2
    Pacific Urology Institute
    2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 510E, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 828-8531

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Deconcini?

    Nov 14, 2019
    With a family history of prostate cancer, I have been seeing Dr. Deconcini annually for about 20 years. Ten years ago although my PSA was still below 3, it had spiked since my previous visit. Dr D performed a biopsy and discovered cancer at a very early stage. He followed up before and after treatment and I have been cancer free since. He is caring, low key, attentive, and professional. I have recommended several friends and co-workers to his practice.
    PJ — Nov 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dino Deconcini, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dino Deconcini, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Deconcini to family and friends

    Dr. Deconcini's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Deconcini

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dino Deconcini, MD.

    About Dr. Dino Deconcini, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689666307
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dino Deconcini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deconcini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deconcini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deconcini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deconcini has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deconcini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Deconcini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deconcini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deconcini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deconcini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dino Deconcini, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.