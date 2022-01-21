Dr. Dino Beduya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beduya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dino Beduya, MD
Overview
Dr. Dino Beduya, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center100 Sentara Cir, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 984-6000
Colonial Gastroenterology Asscs11803 Jefferson Ave Ste 230, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 534-7701Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Colonial Gastroenterology Associates400 Sentara Cir Ste 103, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 534-7701Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beduya and staff were all kind, efficient and professional.
About Dr. Dino Beduya, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Tagalog
- 1457558348
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beduya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beduya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beduya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beduya has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beduya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beduya speaks Tagalog.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Beduya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beduya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beduya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beduya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.