Dr. Trivedi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinker Trivedi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dinker Trivedi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Smt Nhl Municipal Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Trivedi works at
Palos Health12251 S 80th Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 576-8150
Midamerica Heart and Vascular Associates Sc4950 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 576-8150
Cardiovascular Care Consultants15300 West Ave Ste 23, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 576-8150
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Trivedi was extremely knowledgeable and put my mind at ease. He was professional, but also warm and friendly.
About Dr. Dinker Trivedi, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Advocate Christ Medical Center
- Advocate Christ Med Center
- Christ Hosp
- Smt Nhl Municipal Medical College, Gujarat University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
