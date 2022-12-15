Overview

Dr. Dinh Pham, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Pham works at Champaign Dental Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Oakland Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.