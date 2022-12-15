See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Dinh Pham, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Dinh Pham, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Pham works at Champaign Dental Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Oakland Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Integrative Healthcare of South Florida
    6278 N Federal Hwy Pmb 412, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 (954) 388-0900
    Adult & Geriatric Institute of Florida Inc
    1608 E Commercial Blvd, Oakland Park, FL 33334 (954) 489-1345
    Frank G. Baratta MD PA
    1880 E Commercial Blvd Ste 3, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 (954) 938-8998

  Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  Holy Cross Hospital
  West Boca Medical Center

    Aetna
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr. Pham is an amazing doctor. He listens to the patient needs and has a lot of patience. I would definitely recommend all my family members to be under his care.
    Anna K — Dec 15, 2022
    Geriatric Medicine
    26 years of experience
    English
    1861495657
    Mt Sinai Med Center
    Beth Israel Med Center
    Beth Israel Med Center
    WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
    Dr. Dinh Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Pham has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness, and more.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

