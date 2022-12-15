Dr. Dinh Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dinh Pham, MD
Dr. Dinh Pham, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Integrative Healthcare of South Florida6278 N Federal Hwy Pmb 412, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 388-0900
Adult & Geriatric Institute of Florida Inc1608 E Commercial Blvd, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 489-1345
Frank G. Baratta MD PA1880 E Commercial Blvd Ste 3, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 938-8998
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Pham is an amazing doctor. He listens to the patient needs and has a lot of patience. I would definitely recommend all my family members to be under his care.
- Geriatric Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1861495657
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Beth Israel Med Center
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.